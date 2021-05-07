Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, May 7th

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Thursday, May 6th.
Bay County
- Total Cases: 20,213 (37 increase)
- Residents: 19,395 (56 increase)
- Non-Residents: 818 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 388 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 885 (1 increase)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,074 (no change)
- Residents: 1,073 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,322 (3 increase)
- Residents: 1,288 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 34 (no change)
- Deaths: 17 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 35 (1 increase)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,966 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,943 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 23 (no change)
- Deaths: 43 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 102 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,693 (no change)
- Residents: 1,690 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 44 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 6,216 (6 increase)
- Residents: 6,144 (5 increase)
- Non-Residents: 72 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 156 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 365 (no change)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,257 (no change)
- Residents: 2,224 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 49 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 91 (no change)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,800 (12 increase)
- Residents: 6,930 (11 increase)
- Non-Residents: 870 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 87 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 320 (no change)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 20,566 (17 increase)
- Residents: 20,337 (17 increase)
- Non-Residents: 228 (no change)
- Deaths: 362 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 739 (no change)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,731 (no change)
- Residents: 2,710 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 21 (no change)
- Deaths: 51 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 2,262,598 (4,165 increase)
Florida Positive Residents: 2,220,240 (4,081 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 91,848 (196 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 35,635 (86 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 711 (3 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 156,305,852 (848,812 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 3,260,511 (13,313 increase)
Total recovered globally: 92,485,197
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 32,631,137 (50,949 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 580,574 (921 increase)
To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.