Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, May 7th

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. The Biden administration’s call to lift patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help poor parts of the world get more doses has drawn praise from some countries and health advocates. But it has run into resistance from the pharmaceutical industry and others, who say that it won’t help curb the outbreak any time soon and will hurt future innovation. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Thursday, May 6th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 20,213 (37 increase)

Residents: 19,395 (56 increase)

Non-Residents: 818 (1 increase)

Deaths: 388 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 885 (1 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,074 (no change)

Residents: 1,073 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,322 (3 increase)

Residents: 1,288 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 34 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 35 (1 increase)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,966 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,943 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 102 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,693 (no change)

Residents: 1,690 (no change)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 44 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,216 (6 increase)

Residents: 6,144 (5 increase)

Non-Residents: 72 (1 increase)

Deaths: 156 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 365 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,257 (no change)

Residents: 2,224 (no change)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 49 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 91 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,800 (12 increase)

Residents: 6,930 (11 increase)

Non-Residents: 870 (1 increase)

Deaths: 87 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 320 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,566 (17 increase)

Residents: 20,337 (17 increase)

Non-Residents: 228 (no change)

Deaths: 362 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 739 (no change)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,731 (no change)

Residents: 2,710 (no change)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 51 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,262,598 (4,165 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,220,240 (4,081 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 91,848 (196 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 35,635 (86 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 711 (3 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 156,305,852 (848,812 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,260,511 (13,313 increase)

Total recovered globally: 92,485,197

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 32,631,137 (50,949 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 580,574 (921 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.