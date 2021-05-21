Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, May 21st

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Thursday, May 20th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 20,464 (4 increase)

Residents: 19,641 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 823 (no change)

Deaths: 393 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 907 (3 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,081 (no change)

Residents: 1,080 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 24 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,347 (no change)

Residents: 1,307 (no change)

Non-Residents: 40 (no change)

Deaths: 20 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 39 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,974 (no change)

Residents: 1,951 (no change)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 45 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 102 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,701 (no change)

Residents: 1,698 (no change)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 45 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,268 (5 increase)

Residents: 6,196 (5 increase)

Non-Residents: 72 (no change)

Deaths: 158 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 370 (1 increase)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,275 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,242 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 49 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 93 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,871 (1 increase)

Residents: 6,988 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 883 (no change)

Deaths: 88 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 324 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,772 (21 increase)

Residents: 20,536 (21 increase)

Non-Residents: 235 (no change)

Deaths: 366 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 752 (no change)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,745 (no change)

Residents: 2,724 (no change)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 52 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,304,860 (2,371 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,261,813 (2,319 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 93,965 (150 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 36,441 (94 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 731 (2 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 165,705,287 (662,207 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,434,082 (13,498 increase)

Vaccine doses administered globally: 1,596,595,045

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 33,076,705 (40,574 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 589,096 (1,038 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.