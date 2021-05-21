Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, May 21st

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Thursday, May 20th.
Bay County
- Total Cases: 20,464 (4 increase)
- Residents: 19,641 (4 increase)
- Non-Residents: 823 (no change)
- Deaths: 393 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 907 (3 increase)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,081 (no change)
- Residents: 1,080 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 24 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,347 (no change)
- Residents: 1,307 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 40 (no change)
- Deaths: 20 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 39 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,974 (no change)
- Residents: 1,951 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 23 (no change)
- Deaths: 45 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 102 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,701 (no change)
- Residents: 1,698 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 45 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 6,268 (5 increase)
- Residents: 6,196 (5 increase)
- Non-Residents: 72 (no change)
- Deaths: 158 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 370 (1 increase)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,275 (1 increase)
- Residents: 2,242 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 49 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 93 (no change)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,871 (1 increase)
- Residents: 6,988 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 883 (no change)
- Deaths: 88 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 324 (no change)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 20,772 (21 increase)
- Residents: 20,536 (21 increase)
- Non-Residents: 235 (no change)
- Deaths: 366 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 752 (no change)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,745 (no change)
- Residents: 2,724 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 21 (no change)
- Deaths: 52 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 2,304,860 (2,371 increase)
Florida Positive Residents: 2,261,813 (2,319 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 93,965 (150 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 36,441 (94 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 731 (2 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 165,705,287 (662,207 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 3,434,082 (13,498 increase)
Vaccine doses administered globally: 1,596,595,045
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 33,076,705 (40,574 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 589,096 (1,038 increase)
