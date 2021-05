Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, May 14th

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, a medical worker poses with a vial of the Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine in Belgrade, Serbia. A key World Health Organization panel is set on Friday, May 7 to decide whether to authorize emergency of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine. The review by a WHO technical advisory group potentially paves the way for millions of doses of a Sinopharm vaccine to reach needy countries through a U.N.-backed distribution program in the coming weeks or months. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, file)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Wednesday, May 12th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 20,349 (54 increase)

Residents: 19,527 (54 increase)

Non-Residents: 822 (no change)

Deaths: 392 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 893 (2 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,076 (no change)

Residents: 1,075 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 24 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,333 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,299 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 34 (no change)

Deaths: 18 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 36 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,971 (3 increase)

Residents: 1,948 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 44 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 102 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,697 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,694 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 45 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,244 (3 increase)

Residents: 6,170 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 74 (1 increase)

Deaths: 157 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 369 (2 increase)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,267 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,234 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 49 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 91 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,844 (33 decrease)

Residents: 6,962 (9 decrease)

Non-Residents: 882 (6 increase)

Deaths: 87 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 322 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,679 (27 increase)

Residents: 20,444 (27 increase)

Non-Residents: 234 (no change)

Deaths: 363 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 750 (5 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,739 (3 increase)

Residents: 2,718 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 52 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,286,203 (7,654 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,243,501 (7,532 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 92,893 (339 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 36,000 (118 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 719 (3 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 161,374,425 (1,529,270 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,348,748 (27,536 increase)

Vaccine doses administered globally: 1,405,232,964

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 32,880,252 (90,263 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 584,994 (1,853 increase)

