Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, March 19th

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

These numbers are compared to Wednesday, March 17th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,388 (172 increase)

Residents: 18,650 (164 increase)

Non-Residents: 738 (8 increase)

Deaths: 368 (3 increase)

Hospitalizations: 809 (1 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,051 (no change)

Residents: 1,050 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,289 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,256 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 29 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,893 (3 increase)

Residents: 1,870 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 41 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,647 (4 increase)

Residents: 1,644 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,016 (14 increase)

Residents: 5,952 (14 increase)

Non-Residents: 64 (no change)

Deaths: 154 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 350 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,206 (3 increase)

Residents: 2,175 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 45 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 87 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,239 (21 increase)

Residents: 6,474 (19 increase)

Non-Residents: 765 (2 increase)

Deaths: 81 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 294 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,575 (68 increase)

Residents: 19,366 (67 increase)

Non-Residents: 208 (1 increase)

Deaths: 343 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 703 (3 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,650 (2 increase)

Residents: 2,630 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 48 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 134 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 1,999,257 (10,233 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 1,947,834 (14,526 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 83,189 (403 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 32,651 (147 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 622 (6 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 122,044,376 (1,072,591 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,695,014 (20,049 increase)

Total recovered globally: 69,127,186

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 29,682,605 (108,893 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 539,966 (2,549 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.