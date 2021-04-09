Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, April 9th

A recent study has found that more people report side effects after receiving a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine than the Pfizer vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Thursday, April 8th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,553 (30 increase)

Residents: 18,787 (31 increase)

Non-Residents: 766 (1 decrease)

Deaths: 376 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 837 (2 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,060 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,059 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,299 (no change)

Residents: 1,266 (no change)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 18 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 30 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,924 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,901 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,666 (no change)

Residents: 1,663 (no change)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 47 (5 increase)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,088 (1 increase)

Residents: 6,023 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 65 (no change)

Deaths: 156 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 357 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,219 (no change)

Residents: 2,187 (no change)

Non-Residents: 32 (no change)

Deaths: 51 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,448 (29 increase)

Residents: 6,644 (16 increase)

Non-Residents: 804 (13 increase)

Deaths: 85 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 303 (no charge)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,904 (57 increase)

Residents: 19,693 (58 increase)

Non-Residents: 210 (no change)

Deaths: 356 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 713 (1 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,689 (4 increase)

Residents: 2,669 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 50 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,111,807 (7,121 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,072,053 (6,931 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 86,706 (207 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 33,968 (62 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 658 (2 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 134,228,450 (625,586 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,907,311 (12,780 increase)

Total recovered globally: 76,223,957

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 31,037,318 (49,947 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 560,575 (610 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.