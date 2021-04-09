Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, April 9th

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Thursday, April 8th.
Bay County
- Total Cases: 19,553 (30 increase)
- Residents: 18,787 (31 increase)
- Non-Residents: 766 (1 decrease)
- Deaths: 376 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 837 (2 increase)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,060 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,059 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,299 (no change)
- Residents: 1,266 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 18 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 30 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,924 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,901 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 23 (no change)
- Deaths: 42 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,666 (no change)
- Residents: 1,663 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 47 (5 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 6,088 (1 increase)
- Residents: 6,023 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 65 (no change)
- Deaths: 156 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 357 (no change)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,219 (no change)
- Residents: 2,187 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 32 (no change)
- Deaths: 51 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,448 (29 increase)
- Residents: 6,644 (16 increase)
- Non-Residents: 804 (13 increase)
- Deaths: 85 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 303 (no charge)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 19,904 (57 increase)
- Residents: 19,693 (58 increase)
- Non-Residents: 210 (no change)
- Deaths: 356 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 713 (1 increase)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,689 (4 increase)
- Residents: 2,669 (4 increase)
- Non-Residents: 20 (no change)
- Deaths: 50 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 2,111,807 (7,121 increase)
Florida Positive Residents: 2,072,053 (6,931 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 86,706 (207 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 33,968 (62 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 658 (2 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 134,228,450 (625,586 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 2,907,311 (12,780 increase)
Total recovered globally: 76,223,957
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 31,037,318 (49,947 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 560,575 (610 increase)
To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.