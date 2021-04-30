Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, April 30th

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Thursday, April 29th.
Bay County
- Total Cases: 19,978 (30 increase)
- Residents: 19,210 (21 increase)
- Non-Residents: 798 (9 increase)
- Deaths: 385 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 878 (1 increase)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,070 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,069 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,315 (no change)
- Residents: 1,281 (1 decrease)
- Non-Residents: 34 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 17 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 34 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,954 (3 increase)
- Residents: 1,931 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 23 (no change)
- Deaths: 42 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 101 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,688 (no change)
- Residents: 1,685 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 43 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 6,173 (4 increase)
- Residents: 6,105 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 68 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 156 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 362 (1 increase)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,240 (3 increase)
- Residents: 2,207 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 52 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,736 (7 increase)
- Residents: 6,875 (6 increase)
- Non-Residents: 861 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 87 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 316 (no change)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 20,418 (27 increase)
- Residents: 20,192 (27 increase)
- Non-Residents: 225 (no change)
- Deaths: 361 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 734 (1 increase)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,719 (1 increase)
- Residents: 2,698 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 21 (no change)
- Deaths: 52 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 2,233,518 (5,306 increase)
Florida Positive Residents: 2,191,695 (5,218 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 90,489 (227 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 35,161 (77 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 697 (4 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 150,817,249 (889,547 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 3,171,285 (15,282 increase)
Total recovered globally: 87,837,433
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 32,333,463 (61,016 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 575,815 (868 increase)
