Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, April 30th

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a doctor prepares a dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Ana Francisca Perez de Leon II public hospital, in Caracas, Venezuela. Brazil’s health regulator rejected on Monday, April 19, 2021, a request from several states to import almost 30 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, citing safety concerns, prompting criticism from the Russian government. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Thursday, April 29th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,978 (30 increase)

Residents: 19,210 (21 increase)

Non-Residents: 798 (9 increase)

Deaths: 385 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 878 (1 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,070 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,069 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,315 (no change)

Residents: 1,281 (1 decrease)

Non-Residents: 34 (1 increase)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 34 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,954 (3 increase)

Residents: 1,931 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 101 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,688 (no change)

Residents: 1,685 (no change)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,173 (4 increase)

Residents: 6,105 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 68 (1 increase)

Deaths: 156 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 362 (1 increase)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,240 (3 increase)

Residents: 2,207 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 52 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,736 (7 increase)

Residents: 6,875 (6 increase)

Non-Residents: 861 (1 increase)

Deaths: 87 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 316 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,418 (27 increase)

Residents: 20,192 (27 increase)

Non-Residents: 225 (no change)

Deaths: 361 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 734 (1 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,719 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,698 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 52 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,233,518 (5,306 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,191,695 (5,218 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 90,489 (227 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 35,161 (77 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 697 (4 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 150,817,249 (889,547 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,171,285 (15,282 increase)

Total recovered globally: 87,837,433

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 32,333,463 (61,016 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 575,815 (868 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.