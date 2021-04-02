Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, April 2nd

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Royal Victoria Hospital, in Belfast, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic. (Liam McBurney/Pool via AP)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Thursday, April 1st.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,446 (34 decrease)

Residents: 18,690 (24 increase)

Non-Residents: 756 (10 increase)

Deaths: 375 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 827 (no change)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,056 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,055 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,296 (no change)

Residents: 1,263 (no change)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 29 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,918 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,895 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 98 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,661 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,658 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,067 (4 increase)

Residents: 6,003 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 64 (no change)

Deaths: 155 (4 increase)

Hospitalizations: 356 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,215 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,183 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 32 (no change)

Deaths: 47 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 89 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,349 (14 increase)

Residents: 6,569 (14 increase)

Non-Residents: 780 (no change)

Deaths: 83 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 301 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,786 (15 increase)

Residents: 19,575 (15 increase)

Non-Residents: 210 (no change)

Deaths: 353 (2 increase)

Hospitalizations: 710 (2 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,678 (5 increase)

Residents: 2,658 (5 increase)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 50 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 136 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,071,015 (6,490 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,032,387 (6,304 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 85,538 (165 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 33,586 (92 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 653 (4 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 129,992,059 (873,113 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,832,712 (12,903 increase)

Total recovered globally: 73,655,566

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 30,592,125 (121,404 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 553,901 (1,566 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.