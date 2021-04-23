Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, April 23rd

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Thursday, April 22nd.
Bay County
- Total Cases: 19,827 (17 increase)
- Residents: 19,065 (17 increase)
- Non-Residents: 779 (no change)
- Deaths: 381 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 862 (2 increase)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,065 (2 increase)
- Residents: 1,064 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,309 (no change)
- Residents: 1,276 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 17 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 33 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,945 (9 increase)
- Residents: 1,922 (9 increase)
- Non-Residents: 23 (no change)
- Deaths: 43 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 99 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,682 (2 increase)
- Residents: 1,679 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 43 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 6,136 (4 increase)
- Residents: 6,070 (4 increase)
- Non-Residents: 66 (no change)
- Deaths: 156 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 358 (no change)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,231 (3 increase)
- Residents: 2,198 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 49 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,673 (12 increase)
- Residents: 6,822 (10 increase)
- Non-Residents: 851 (2 increase)
- Deaths: 87 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 311 (1 increase)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 20,271 (25 increase)
- Residents: 20,044 (25 increase)
- Non-Residents: 226 (2 increase)
- Deaths: 359 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 728 (no change)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,707 (3 increase)
- Residents: 2,686 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 21 (no change)
- Deaths: 51 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 2,196,502 (5,464 increase)
Florida Positive Residents: 2,155,319 (5,387 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 89,201 (243 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 34,759 (63 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 684 (2 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 144,979,282 (789,712 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 3,076,484 (12,446 increase)
Total recovered globally: 83,339,814
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 31,950,831 (54,949 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 570,611 (783 increase)
