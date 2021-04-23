Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, April 23rd

FILE – In this March 3, 2021, file photo, U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers, of Waxhaw, N.C., holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in North Miami, Fla. With the U.S. pause of the vaccine, authorities are weighing whether to resume the shots the way European regulators decided to — with warnings of a “very rare” risk. New guidance is expected late Friday, April 23, after a government advisory panel deliberates a link between the shot and a handful of vaccine recipients who developed highly unusual blood clots. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Thursday, April 22nd.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,827 (17 increase)

Residents: 19,065 (17 increase)

Non-Residents: 779 (no change)

Deaths: 381 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 862 (2 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,065 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,064 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,309 (no change)

Residents: 1,276 (no change)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 33 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,945 (9 increase)

Residents: 1,922 (9 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 99 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,682 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,679 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,136 (4 increase)

Residents: 6,070 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 66 (no change)

Deaths: 156 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 358 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,231 (3 increase)

Residents: 2,198 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 49 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,673 (12 increase)

Residents: 6,822 (10 increase)

Non-Residents: 851 (2 increase)

Deaths: 87 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 311 (1 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,271 (25 increase)

Residents: 20,044 (25 increase)

Non-Residents: 226 (2 increase)

Deaths: 359 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 728 (no change)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,707 (3 increase)

Residents: 2,686 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 51 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,196,502 (5,464 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,155,319 (5,387 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 89,201 (243 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 34,759 (63 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 684 (2 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 144,979,282 (789,712 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 3,076,484 (12,446 increase)

Total recovered globally: 83,339,814

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 31,950,831 (54,949 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 570,611 (783 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.