Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, April 16th

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Thursday, April 15th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,722 (48 increase)

Residents: 18,950 (46 increase)

Non-Residents: 772 (1 increase)

Deaths: 377 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 852 (2 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,062 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,061 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,305 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,272 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 32 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,928 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,905 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 98 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,671 (3 increase)

Residents: 1,668 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 43 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,109 (3 increase)

Residents: 6,044 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 65 (no change)

Deaths: 156 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 357 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,223 (2 increase)

Residents: 2,190 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 48 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,593 (23 increase)

Residents: 6,749 (20 increase)

Non-Residents: 844 (3 increase)

Deaths: 86 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 307 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 20,069 (34 increase)

Residents: 19,880 (32 increase)

Non-Residents: 222 (2 increase)

Deaths: 357 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 723 (1 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,700 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,679 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 21 (no change)

Deaths: 51 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 2,155,744 (7,296 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 2,115,191 (7,161 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 87,943 (201 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 34,330 (92 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 670 (1 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 139,501,416 (866,753 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,992,237 (14,010 increase)

Total recovered globally: 79,498,221

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 31,563,546 (105,223 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 566,067 (1,320 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.