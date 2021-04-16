Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, April 16th

These numbers are compared to our last recorded numbers, posted on Thursday, April 15th.
Bay County
- Total Cases: 19,722 (48 increase)
- Residents: 18,950 (46 increase)
- Non-Residents: 772 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 377 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 852 (2 increase)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,062 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,061 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 23 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,305 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,272 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 17 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 32 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,928 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,905 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 23 (no change)
- Deaths: 42 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 98 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,671 (3 increase)
- Residents: 1,668 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 43 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 6,109 (3 increase)
- Residents: 6,044 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 65 (no change)
- Deaths: 156 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 357 (no change)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,223 (2 increase)
- Residents: 2,190 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 48 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 90 (no change)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,593 (23 increase)
- Residents: 6,749 (20 increase)
- Non-Residents: 844 (3 increase)
- Deaths: 86 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 307 (no change)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 20,069 (34 increase)
- Residents: 19,880 (32 increase)
- Non-Residents: 222 (2 increase)
- Deaths: 357 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 723 (1 increase)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,700 (1 increase)
- Residents: 2,679 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 21 (no change)
- Deaths: 51 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 137 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 2,155,744 (7,296 increase)
Florida Positive Residents: 2,115,191 (7,161 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 87,943 (201 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 34,330 (92 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 670 (1 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 139,501,416 (866,753 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 2,992,237 (14,010 increase)
Total recovered globally: 79,498,221
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 31,563,546 (105,223 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 566,067 (1,320 increase)
To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.