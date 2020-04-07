Coronavirus by the numbers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The numbers of sick people are still growing in the United States but the number of recoveries have also spiked. More than 20,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the US so far.

Bay County has 24 cases. One person, a 93-year-old local resident, died from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Calhoun County has three cases.

Franklin County currently has 2 cases.

Gulf County has one case.

Holmes and Washington counties each have two cases.

Jackson County has 4 cases.

Walton County has a total of 26.

Okaloosa County has 69 cases.

Florida has 14,504 cases and 283 deaths.

The United States has 378,289 cases. There have been 11,830 deaths and 20,003 recoveries.

Worldwide there are 1,381,014 cases, 78,269 people have died from the virus and 292,973 people have recovered from the virus.