Coronavirus by the number for Wednesday, March 17th

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,216 (23 increase)

Residents: 18,486 (23 increase)

Non-Residents: 730 (no change)

Deaths: 365 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 808 (1 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,051 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,050 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 15 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,288 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,255 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 29 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,890 (no change)

Residents: 1,867 (no change)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 41 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,643 (no change)

Residents: 1,640 (no change)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 6,002 (3 increase)

Residents: 5,938 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 64 (no change)

Deaths: 153 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 350 (1 increase)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,203 (2 increase)

Residents: 2,172 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 45 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 87 (1 increase)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,218 (no change)

Residents: 6,455 (no change)

Non-Residents: 763 (no change)

Deaths: 81 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 294 (1 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,507 (28 increase)

Residents: 19,299 (28 increase)

Non-Residents: 207 (no change)

Deaths: 342 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 700 (no change)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,648 (no change)

Residents: 2,628 (no change)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 48 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 134 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 1,989,024 (4,599 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 1,947,834 (4,487 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 82,786 (202 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 32,504 (55 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 616 (4 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 120,971,785 (459,744 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,674,965 (9,223 increase)

Total recovered globally: 68,592,994

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 29,573,712 (39,550 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 537,417 (923 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.