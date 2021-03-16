Coronavirus by the number for Tuesday, March 16th

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,193 (17 increase)

Residents: 18,463 (12 increase)

Non-Residents: 730 (5 increase)

Deaths: 365 (3 increase)

Hospitalizations: 807 (no change)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,049 (no change)

Residents: 1,048 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 15 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,286 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,253 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 29 (1 increase)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,890 (no change)

Residents: 1,867 (no change)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 41 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,643 (1 decrease)

Residents: 1,640 (1 decrease)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,999 (8 increase)

Residents: 5,935 (8 increase)

Non-Residents: 64 (no change)

Deaths: 153 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 349 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,201 (no change)

Residents: 2,170 (no change)

Non-Residents: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 45 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 86 (1 increase)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,211 (6 increase)

Residents: 6,448 (6 increase)

Non-Residents: 763 (no change)

Deaths: 81 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 293 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,479 (11 increase)

Residents: 19,271 (10 increase)

Non-Residents: 207 (1 increase)

Deaths: 342 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 700 (3 increasee)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,648 (2 increase)

Residents: 2,628 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 48 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 134 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 1,984,425 (16,560 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 1,947,834 (4,699 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 82,584 (277 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 32,449 (142 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 612 (1 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 120,512,041 (415,455 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,665,742 (8,241 increase)

Total recovered globally: 68,326,681

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 29,534,162 (63,154 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 536,494 (1,175 increase)

