Bay County Health Dept. rolls out COVID-19 vaccines to residents 65 and older

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 11 hundred people have now gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine in Bay County, according to the Health Department.

That’s as the department began adding to those totals on Tuesday, rolling out the vaccine to community members who are 65 years and older.

“I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to get it,” said Panama City resident, Margaret Sears, who was vaccinated at the health department on Tuesday.

“Just a relief to be able to have a step back towards being normal,” said another vaccinated resident.

This comes a week since the vaccines arrived at the Health Department; because of this, residents and county leaders voiced concerns over the department’s execution of distributing the vaccine.

“I commented to them today it seemed to me like they were planning this on the fly instead of having solid plans early on, implementing them once the vaccine got here,” said Bay County Commissioner, Bill Dozier. “They assured me that that’s not the case.”

Dozier along with other commissioners had tough questions for Health Department officials at Tuesday’s commission meeting, expressing many residents’ disappointment with the process and appointment system.

Health Department leaders said the plans they’ve made are very thorough, with logistics that are in the best interest of the county and its residents.

“We definitely have the capability and the plans that are there,” said Heather Kretzer, the Health Department’s Public Information Officer. “It may not go exactly how people think that they should, but we feel like this is a solid plan that’s going to protect the safety of our seniors and get as many people vaccinated as we can within our capacity.”

The department received two thousand doses of the vaccine, giving 500 doses to local partners to distribute to frontline healthcare workers. The remaining 15 hundred will vaccinate senior citizens with an appointment this week and at a remote vaccination event in Callaway on Saturday.

As more supply comes in, the department is working on memorandums of agreement with several local partners, like Emerald Coast Medical Association, Life Management, St. Andrews Community Medical Clinic and Nation’s Best Family Healthcare to help distribute the vaccine across the area.

Health department officials are hopeful that more vaccines will arrive this week, and in the weeks to come as others are authorized by the FDA. This hope shadows a large concern community-wide that the supply won’t be available for those needing their second dose, under the assumption that it must be given a month after the first shot.

According to Kretzer, that’s a misconception.

“It does not have to be right at that 28 day mark,” she said. “I think that’s very important that people know that it’s just sometime after that that they need to set the appointment for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.”

She and county leaders both expressed that the best way to stay as updated as possible with the latest information in Bay County on the COVID vaccine, new appointments, testing and more is through AlertBay. Subscribers will receive text alerts informing them of updates to vaccines and appointment details. Those looking to subscribe to AlertBay can do so by texting “bayhealth” to 888-777.