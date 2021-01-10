Bay County Department of Health announces more COVID-19 vaccine appointments for seniors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Florida Department of Health in Bay County announced Sunday they are opening 300 additional vaccine appointments for seniors age 65 and older for Monday, Jan. 11.

Appointments are now available online at https://bayseniorvaccine.eventbrite.com.

The Department of Health is asking those who are not in this priority population for vaccination are asked to assist family members, friends, or neighbors who may need help with online registration.

“Following our first mass vaccination point of distribution, we realize that our set-up at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center will allow for additional capacity,” Sandon S. Speedling, MHS, CPM, CPH, Administrator and Health Officer for DOH-Bay. “We are committed to our mission of getting COVID-19 vaccine to our community.”



DOH-Bay’s vaccination goal for the week of January 11 is 1,000 doses. Additional online appointments will be added next week based on available supply.

The Department also announced to prioritize COVID-19 vaccination, they will be temporarily suspending testing for COVID-19. You can visit Bay.FloridaHealth.gov for testing options.

