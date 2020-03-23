Breaking News
COVID-19 case in Bay County

American Red Cross seeks public’s help for blood donations

Coronavirus Pandemic

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BALLWIN, MO (KTVI) – The American Red Cross is asking for healthy donors to give blood or platelets to make sure supply doesn’t run low during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid the coronavirus closures, many annual blood drives canceled their events.

The cold and flu season has also taken a toll on the number of donations, but the American Red Cross says it’s keeping the doors open at its donation centers.

The American Red Cross says there’s no data or evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted through blood.

If you’d like to donate, you can go to the American Red Cross website and register or you can walk into any of their offices.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Homeschool Help: How do sea breezes work?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeschool Help: How do sea breezes work?"

Guilford company works around the clock to make ventilators for coronavirus patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guilford company works around the clock to make ventilators for coronavirus patients"

Central church hosts more than 1,800 people amid covid-19 outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central church hosts more than 1,800 people amid covid-19 outbreak"

Ms. Brown's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Brown's Kindergarten Class"

Weather Map Symbols

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Map Symbols"

Bed Bath & Beyond closing all stores until April due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bed Bath & Beyond closing all stores until April due to coronavirus concerns"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.