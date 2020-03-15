American Airlines announces suspension of international flights related to COVID-19

Coronavirus Pandemic

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A veteran airline mechanic has been sentenced to three years in prison for sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner in Miami with 150 people aboard. The lawyer for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani said at a hearing Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that the mechanic’s sole motive in July was to earn overtime fixing the plane. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (WIAT) — Sunday, the air travel company American Airlines Group, Inc. announced additional schedule changes in response to customer demand related to the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) will implement a phased suspension of additional long-haul international flights from the U.S. starting on March 16. This suspension will last through May 6. This change is in response to decreased demand and changes to U.S. government travel restrictions due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The airline will:

  • Reduce international capacity by 75% year over year — from March 16 to May 6
  • Continue to operate one flight daily from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to London (LHR), one flight daily from Miami (MIA) to LHR and three flights per week from DFW to Tokyo (NRT)
  • Continue short-haul international flying, which includes flights to Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, Central America and certain markets in the northern part of South America, as scheduled

In addition to the international changes, the airline anticipates its domestic capacity in April will be reduced by 20% compared to last year and May’s domestic capacity will be reduced by 30% on a year over year basis.

American Airlines is suspending remaining flights after March 16 to Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Click here to see more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Coronavirus Video

Infectious disease expert doesn't rule out national lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Infectious disease expert doesn't rule out national lockdown"

Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'"

New York City declares state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "New York City declares state of emergency"

Countries add new precautions against virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countries add new precautions against virus"

Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier"

Latest Local News Video

Infectious disease expert doesn't rule out national lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Infectious disease expert doesn't rule out national lockdown"

Flight to BNA delayed over Coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flight to BNA delayed over Coronavirus concerns"

HAZMAT crews board plane at DFW

Thumbnail for the video titled "HAZMAT crews board plane at DFW"

WATCH: Take 1 minute to breathe and watch the waves crash along the Lake Superior shoreline

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Take 1 minute to breathe and watch the waves crash along the Lake Superior shoreline"

Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.