Alabama now has 68 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 10 in Lee County, first case in Chambers County

Coronavirus Pandemic

by: Samuel Sachs

Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Health continues to provide updates daily on the number of coronavirus cases in the state, split up by county to help the public track the outbreak as the situation evolves.

So far, there have been 68 cases confirmed for COVID-19, with 10 in Lee County, as of the latest update from ADPH. Chambers County has also reported their first confirmed positive case of coronavirus.

The state still shows that no Alabama patients have died of coronavirus. The updated list of coronavirus cases was published by the ADPH this morning. Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to provide updates to state and local officials to help manage the spread of the virus.

If you are feeling sick and may have symptoms of coronavirus, the ADPH has a hotline you can all for pre-screening, testing site information, and hours of operation at 1-888-264-2256.

You can also go online for more information. In the meantime, practice social distancing, wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds at a time, and disinfect commonly used items and surfaces, such as phone screens.

