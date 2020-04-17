AAA provides premium refunds to auto insurance customers

(WMBB) – The Auto Club Group, AAA, is providing $60 million in premium refunds to its auto insurance customers.

Every policyholder with auto insurance in effect as of April 30, 2020, will receive a 20% policy refund applied to two months of premium, for April and May.

“For over 115 years, AAA has provided peace of mind to our members and customers, wherever and whenever they need it on life’s journey,” said Joseph J. Richardson, Jr., President and CEO of AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We recognize that in these unprecedented times, many are facing financial hardships and uncertainty, and we are committed now more than ever to helping our members, customers and our communities recover.”

Insurance customers won’t need to do anything to receive the refund, which they can expect by the end of May, pending approval from state insurance departments.