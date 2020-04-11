LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 10:00

Cleaners working on the frontlines of the outbreak to disinfect communities

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Among those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, cleaners are working after dark, killing germs and keeping our community clean.

According to one local cleaning company, Daystar Cleaning and Restoration, the pandemic is changing the way cleaners do their jobs as well, since they are constantly coming face to face with potentially infected surfaces.

Matthew Ransom, manager of restoration at Daystar, said since the outbreak started heating up in Florida they’ve suited up in intensive personal protection gear like suits, gloves and respirators for normal cleanings.

“Prior to this I never would have thought to wear something like this to a standard commercial cleanup,” he said. “I treat everything as if it’s contaminated and try to limit my contact.”

He added that more and more clients are asking for fogging services, which uses a specialized device to spread disinfectant cleaner on surfaces. 

“It’s becoming a weekly affair basically,” said Ransom.

Daystar’s owner, Steven Ransom, said that appointments are up for commercial cleaning as essential businesses work to keep their stores safe.

While they work, he said keeping his staff safe is his top priority.

“The people that I have do this have done mold remediation a lot in which case you do pretty similar things,” he said. “So they’ve got training in it already.”

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Beach apartment complex shows appreciation for first responders and healthcare workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City Beach apartment complex shows appreciation for first responders and healthcare workers"

Viral video of a Walton County woman visiting husband through window sparks donation of tablets to nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Viral video of a Walton County woman visiting husband through window sparks donation of tablets to nursing home"

Local teacher's act of kindness lifts hearts across America

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local teacher's act of kindness lifts hearts across America"

BDS changes meal delivery schedule

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS changes meal delivery schedule"

Cleaners work to disinfect essential businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cleaners work to disinfect essential businesses"

FTC: Scams abound in coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "FTC: Scams abound in coronavirus pandemic"
More Local News