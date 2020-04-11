Cleaners working on the frontlines of the outbreak to disinfect communities

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Among those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, cleaners are working after dark, killing germs and keeping our community clean.

According to one local cleaning company, Daystar Cleaning and Restoration, the pandemic is changing the way cleaners do their jobs as well, since they are constantly coming face to face with potentially infected surfaces.

Matthew Ransom, manager of restoration at Daystar, said since the outbreak started heating up in Florida they’ve suited up in intensive personal protection gear like suits, gloves and respirators for normal cleanings.

“Prior to this I never would have thought to wear something like this to a standard commercial cleanup,” he said. “I treat everything as if it’s contaminated and try to limit my contact.”

He added that more and more clients are asking for fogging services, which uses a specialized device to spread disinfectant cleaner on surfaces.

“It’s becoming a weekly affair basically,” said Ransom.

Daystar’s owner, Steven Ransom, said that appointments are up for commercial cleaning as essential businesses work to keep their stores safe.

While they work, he said keeping his staff safe is his top priority.

“The people that I have do this have done mold remediation a lot in which case you do pretty similar things,” he said. “So they’ve got training in it already.”