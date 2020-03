PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Panama City Beach announced on Saturday that they will hold a public meeting on March 23rd at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

They are holding this meeting to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 state of emergency and its effects on the public health, safety and welfare of the city.

The meeting will be live streamed on the city’s website and on their Facebook page.