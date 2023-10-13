PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every year, thousands of women are diagnosed with breast cancer.

As part of our commitment to fighting this disease, News13 provides Buddy Check reminders on the 13th of every month.

We also bring you stories of breast cancer patients and survivors.

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, our guest is former ABC Good Morning America anchor Joan Lunden.

Joan was diagnosed 9 years ago at the age of 64.

The journalist, best-selling author, and businesswoman was shocked to hear she had cancer.

But after the initial whirlwind of learning what that meant for her health, she decided to use her newfound life experience for the greater good.

News 13’s Amy Hoyt sat down with Joan to talk about her journey of battling cancer while in the public spotlight, becoming the face of the fight, and more!