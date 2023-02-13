PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13’s Amy Hoyt talks to the General Surgeon Dr. Jennifer E. Susoreny-Velgos at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center to discuss her practice, procedures, and more!

Dr. Jennifer E. Susoreny-Velgos is a general surgeon in Panama City, Florida and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Methodist Medical Center. She received her medical degree from Lincoln Memorial University Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine and has been in practice between 11-20 years.