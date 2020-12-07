Board of medicine backs stiffer penalties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — Despite warnings that the proposed regulations are too broad, the state board that regulates physicians has agreed to move ahead with new rules that would increase financial penalties for Florida doctors caught breaking the law.

The Board of Medicine on Friday agreed to press ahead with several proposed changes to rules that lay out administrative and financial consequences physicians would face for violating state laws. The board recommended that fines be increased from $1,000 to $5,000 for a variety of first-time practice of care violations, including aiding in illegal abortions; leaving foreign objects in patients’ bodies; making deceptive, untrue or fraudulent statements; accepting kickbacks; illegally soliciting patients; and improper prescribing.

The board forged ahead with the rule-making process, despite concerns flagged by Joint Administrative Procedures Committee chief attorney Marjorie Holladay.

In a Sept. 16 letter to Board of Medicine legal counsel Edward Tellechea, Holladay cautioned that the proposed rules include “virtually all penalties available to the board” and don’t distinguish between the severity of violations that put the public most at risk.

“Because the potential penalties that may be imposed for the proscribed conduct are extremely broad, the rule appears to lack adequate standards for agency decisions and may subject licensees to erratic enforcement, thereby vesting unbridled discretion in the board and fail to provide a standard by which the board can fairly assess a penalty,” wrote Holladay, whose legislative committee is tasked with oversight of state agencies’ rulemaking procedures.

In addition to increasing penalties for many first-time offenses, the proposed regulations also include a fine for physicians who falsely certify that patients need emotional support animals. A first-time violation would draw a maximum $1,000 fine, while repeated violations could trigger a fine up to $5,000. Penalties for registered out-of-state telehealth providers would range from a letter of concern to a reprimand.

The sanctions are required under a 2020 state law regarding service animals and public housing. The law requires physicians who certify the need for service animals to have direct knowledge of a person’s disability.

In an Oct. 14 response to Holladay, Tellechea noted that the proposed rules include sanctions for physicians who violate the 2020 service-animal law as well as a new law that requires physicians to obtain informed consent before conducting a pelvic examination on a woman.

“Because the Board (of Medicine) seeks to ensure disciplinary guidelines are in place as expeditiously as possible regarding these matters, it intends to proceed at this time,” Tellechea wrote.

The proposed rules are still under development. Before being finalized, the Board of Medicine must give physicians who are impacted by the changes an opportunity to have a public workshop. Physicians affected by the new fines also could request a rule hearing.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville health care attorney and lobbyist Christopher Nuland supports the board’s move to increase financial penalties for physicians who make deceptive, untrue and fraudulent statements. Nuland represents a number of specialty physician groups, including the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons, Inc.

“It promotes a little honesty in advertising,” said Nuland.

The more competitive Florida’s plastic surgery environment becomes, the “more unscrupulous” some providers become, he added.

Florida does not require physicians to be board certified to perform plastic surgery, meaning gynecologists, cardiologists and anesthesiologists could hold themselves out to be plastic surgeons — and some do.

Florida made national headlines in 2019 after reports by USA Today and the Naples Daily News revealed a high number of deaths stemming from procedures known as “Brazilian butt lifts” in physicians’ offices. Lawmakers reacted by passing a law that increased regulation of plastic surgery procedures performed in physicians’ offices. The Board of Medicine also has prohibited physicians from injecting fat into or below the gluteal muscle.

The Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons didn’t lobby the board to increase the fines for false advertising, according to Nuland.

“It came out of nowhere,” he said.