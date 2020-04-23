BDS receives checks to help fund senior recognition projects

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools received a check from Bay County Contractors and Associates on Wednesday, celebrating graduating seniors and recognizing them during this difficult time.

The check presentation was held at gGAC contractors in Panama City.

Bay District Schools was given a check for $10 thousand by BCCA, and an additional one thousand dollars from GAC.

This money is being used to support the district’s project to put all graduating seniors on billboards throughout the city, as well as distribute yard signs to the seniors, recognizing their accomplishments.

“I hope they’ll be able to go across the stage and have a regular graduation but it’ll be good for everybody and they’ll be happy when they see their picture come across the board,” said the BCCA chairman, James Finch.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the billboards and signs should be ready by May and that they wouldn’t be possible without the support from the community.