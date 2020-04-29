BDS officials discuss ‘alternate school calendar’ for new school year amid pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools leaders are discussing possible plans for next school year if the COVID-19 pandemic is still going strong in August.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt put an alternate school calendar on the table at Tuesday afternoon’s school board meeting.

The alternate calendar could mean that the 2020-2021 school year would begin after Labor Day, although there are no plans to move forward with this option yet.

“We don’t know what the future holds but at least we know now, if it does come we’re going to be more prepared this next time than we were the first time,” said Husfelt.

Husfelt said they are just starting to look at back-up plans should the need arise.

“Nobody wants to go to school in any kind of unsafe environment, nobody does,” he said. “We don’t want our students there, we don’t want our employees there so we need to look at, ‘ok, what alternatives can we look at, what are the other options we have,’ and that’s what we’re trying to find out.”

He said that they will be sending out a survey soon to parents and teachers to get a better understanding of what can be done at the start of the new school year if campuses were to remain closed in the fall amid the pandemic.