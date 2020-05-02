BDS and Chartwells celebrate “School Lunch Hero Day”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After serving over 350 thousand meals to Bay District Schools families while schools have been closed, BDS and Chartwells celebrated “School Lunch Hero Day” on Friday.

Employees who have been passing out meals to families at each of the pick-up sites across the district were honored with “superhero” t-shirts and free lunches, as well as those employees making the meals and delivering them to families on wheels.

These employees are working every day to ensure Bay District children and their families are able to eat their normal meals while being out of school and work, adjusting their schedules to match changing bus routes and routines.

“We are very proud, everybody works so hard to make sure that we are providing those meals on a daily basis,” said Julio Narvaez, the Chartwells district manager for Bay District Schools. “The staff, they come in, they have that as a mission.”

He said thank you to each and every member of the staff who helps to make this possible, saying they are all heroes during this time as they help serve meals to those who need them in the community.