BDS and Chartwells celebrate “School Lunch Hero Day”

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After serving over 350 thousand meals to Bay District Schools families while schools have been closed, BDS and Chartwells celebrated “School Lunch Hero Day” on Friday.

Employees who have been passing out meals to families at each of the pick-up sites across the district were honored with “superhero” t-shirts and free lunches, as well as those employees making the meals and delivering them to families on wheels.

These employees are working every day to ensure Bay District children and their families are able to eat their normal meals while being out of school and work, adjusting their schedules to match changing bus routes and routines.

“We are very proud, everybody works so hard to make sure that we are providing those meals on a daily basis,” said Julio Narvaez, the Chartwells district manager for Bay District Schools.  “The staff, they come in, they have that as a mission.”

He said thank you to each and every member of the staff who helps to make this possible, saying they are all heroes during this time as they help serve meals to those who need them in the community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Local vacation rental companies struggle as ban continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local vacation rental companies struggle as ban continues"

BDS and Chartwells celebrate "School Lunch Hero Day"

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS and Chartwells celebrate "School Lunch Hero Day""

Salon owners disappointed at phase one exclusion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salon owners disappointed at phase one exclusion"

Hotel Bookings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hotel Bookings"

Grim Reaper visits Walton County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grim Reaper visits Walton County"

Virtual Court Proceedings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Court Proceedings"
More Local News