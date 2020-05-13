Bay District Schools to put 4,000 hand-sanitizing stations in area schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District students will be seeing a lot more hand sanitizer at their schools starting in August.

The school board voted on Tuesday to purchase four thousand sanitizing stations, approving an over $400 thousand bid to have those sanitizing stations across all Bay District school campuses, which will be placed around hallways, inside classrooms and throughout offices.

The funds will pay for the stations and all the refills required to get through the entire 2020-2021 school year.

“There will be several all over the campuses including in the bathrooms and we’ll have all this available,” said BDS Superintendent, Bill Husfelt. “We just know that that’s one of the main things that we have to do to help everyone feel safe and be safe on the campuses.”

As students wrap up this school year, many are excited to finally be back in a normal classroom setting come August; Husfelt said the sanitizing stations are just another way to ensure students’ safety throughout the pandemic.

“We just want to be prepared when we open school back up in August,” he said. “We want to make sure we have hand sanitizer for all the students and teachers and whoever is on campus to clean their hands with that and feel that they are safe.”

He said the sanitizing stations should arrive at the district by the end of June, ready to distribute to schools in the area ahead of the 2020-2021 school year.