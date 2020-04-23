Bay District Schools to hold traditional graduation ceremonies, cancels final exams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s what Bay District Schools graduating seniors have been waiting to hear; traditional graduation ceremonies will be held this summer.

“I do applaud the principals for working so well with their students and their senior class representatives to come together and finalize these dates for us,” said Superintendent Bill Husfelt during a news conference on Wednesday.

All BDS highschools but Margaret K. Lewis School will be having traditional, in-person ceremonies; M.K. Lewis will be having a virtual ceremony.

Husfelt said the ceremonies will be held in accordance with CDC guidelines at the time of each event with regard to social-distancing and crowd sizes.

He said in the worst-case scenario, there is a backup plan in place.

“If something were to happen and this doesn’t work out, then the virtual graduation is what the next step would be,” said Husfelt.

He said the technical team is already working on gathering all the elements needed to have a virtual ceremony, if need be.

For the rest of the students, the district is helping to relieve some of the stress of distance-learning.

For the fourth quarter, no student’s grade can drop below their third quarter grade, and all district-level final exams have been cancelled. Husfelt said that AP, IB, and AICE tests go by their own procedures.

“We know they’ll all be excited about that and appreciative of that,” said Husfelt. “I know the parents will be appreciative of that.”

See below for the scheduled dates and times for graduation ceremonies.

A. Crawford Mosley – July 21st, 8:00 PM, Tommy Oliver Stadium

Bay High School – July 24th, 7:30 PM, Tommy Oliver Stadium

Bay Virtual School – July 23rd, 5:00 PM, Mosley Fine Arts Building

Deane Bozeman – July 23, 7:30 PM, Tommy Oliver

J.R. Arnold High School – July 17, 8:20, Gavlak Stadium

Margaret K Lewis – May 20 – Virtual

New Horizons – July 21, 10am, Mosley Fine Arts Building

Rosenwald High School – July 12, 3:30pm, Location TBD

Rutherford High School – July 22, 8:00pm Tommy Oliver Stadium

Central High School – July 21, 7:00 PM, Palm Bay Cafeteria

Chautauqau Carhter School, September 3, 6:00PM, Bay High Cafeteria

North Bay Haven, July 19, 10am, Tommy Oliver

Palm Bay Academy, July 23, 7:00pm, School Cafeteria