Bay District Schools teachers and administrators plan out the next several weeks

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At the end of spring break, Bay District students will not be arriving back to school; instead many will be pulling out Chromebooks.

“It is a lot of obstacles and a lot of things to overcome, a lot of brainstorming is going on,” said Bay District Schools Communication Director, Sharon Michalik. “We are just committed to making sure that school happens, it’s going to look very different than regular school.”

According to the Association of Bay County Educators President, Alexis Underwood, BDS teachers teachers and staff are ready, at least for the first week back.

“Bay District was ahead of the curve on this,” said Underwood. “We sat down and we had our teachers start to work on preparing distance education for a week, so we have that in place to begin.”

She said that Governor Ron DeSantis’s decision decision to cancel state testing is very helpful to teachers with all the stress.

Next week, BDS administrators will be working out the details for the long-term, including for students who will be doing their classwork on paper. 

“We will be making accommodations for those families that don’t have the internet and don’t have a device,” said Michalik. “There’s going to be paper-based lessons as well as digitally-based lessons so everyone will have access to the same minimum expectations.”

For now, Bay District officials said events like graduation are too far in the future to make decision. 

They have put together a new FAQ webpage which will help to answer many of the questions parents have in the coming weeks.

Click here to be redirected to that FAQ page.

