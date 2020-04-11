Bay District Schools changing meal delivery schedule

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools is changing their food delivery schedule starting on April 13th.

Bay District Schools busses will only be delivering food on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but each delivery will include the following days’ meals.

The bus routes will remain the same, and school pick-up locations will still be open Monday through Friday from 10am to 1pm. 

According to BDS Communications Director, Sharon Michalik, the decision to change the delivery schedule was made in order to better protect those employees making the deliveries to families in the district.

“After looking at some different models and exploring our options, we decided that the best option was to shift to a Monday, Wednesday, Friday delivery model which kind of limits the employees’ exposure,” said Michalik.

BDS reports that over the last six days, nearly 81 thousand meals have been given out to Bay District Schools children, partnering with Chartwells to make it all possible.

