Bay District Schools celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Teacher Appreciation Week has taken on a whole new meaning this year with students, parents and teachers across the country tackling distance-learning.

Bay District School teachers are being showered with appreciation in all sorts of ways this week.

BDS administration is doing virtual appreciation posts through their Facebook page with giveaways throughout the week for teachers.

Individual schools are also making sure their teachers feel the love; Lucille Moore Elementary administrators posted yard signs at all of their teachers’ houses this week.

“It means so much,” said Melissa Gaddy, a Kindergarten and First Grade teacher at Lucille Moore Elementary. “It not only shows how much we’re appreciated in the district but how much our administrators appreciate us. They drove all over the county to make sure we all felt appreciated this week since we couldn’t be there and receive little trinkets from them all week long.”

To find out how to continue sharing the “Attitude of Gratitude” this week through nominating your favorite local teachers for prizes, click here.