Bay County prepares for final day of voting

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Ahead of the final day of presidential preference primary voting on Tuesday, Bay County has opened super-voting sites to allow residents to vote at any of those locations.

Although primaries are being postponed in other states, according to the Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, that is not the case locally. 

As of now, Andersen said the voter turnout has been exceptionally low this year, not just in Bay County but around the Panhandle; he believes the outbreak may be one of the reasons for that. 

To avoid spreading germs on the final day of voting, he suggests that voters wash their hands before going to the polling location.

“If everyone that enters the polling locations hands are clean, when you leave, you’re still clean,” said Andersen. “If we could just get everybody to do that before you would enter the polling location and then we have wipes and other materials that are available.”

Andersen also said that since turnout has been low so far, there is the potential for a higher turnout on Tuesday, creating lines.

He is asking voters to stay at least three feet away from each other if those lines persist.

For a list of super voting sites, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Coronavirus Video

Trump urges public not to 'buy so much' and relax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump urges public not to 'buy so much' and relax"

Infectious disease expert doesn't rule out national lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Infectious disease expert doesn't rule out national lockdown"

Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'"

New York City declares state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "New York City declares state of emergency"

Countries add new precautions against virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countries add new precautions against virus"

Latest Local News Video

primary elections proceed

Thumbnail for the video titled "primary elections proceed"

Childcare facilities remain open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Childcare facilities remain open"

Mercy Chefs serving free meals to students during spring break

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercy Chefs serving free meals to students during spring break"

Seaside officials to close town effective March 21st

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seaside officials to close town effective March 21st"

Walton County holds emergency meeting, declares local state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton County holds emergency meeting, declares local state of emergency"

Walton County restaurants taking precautions, tourists not concerned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton County restaurants taking precautions, tourists not concerned"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.