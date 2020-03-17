Bay County prepares for final day of voting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Ahead of the final day of presidential preference primary voting on Tuesday, Bay County has opened super-voting sites to allow residents to vote at any of those locations.

Although primaries are being postponed in other states, according to the Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, that is not the case locally.

As of now, Andersen said the voter turnout has been exceptionally low this year, not just in Bay County but around the Panhandle; he believes the outbreak may be one of the reasons for that.

To avoid spreading germs on the final day of voting, he suggests that voters wash their hands before going to the polling location.

“If everyone that enters the polling locations hands are clean, when you leave, you’re still clean,” said Andersen. “If we could just get everybody to do that before you would enter the polling location and then we have wipes and other materials that are available.”

Andersen also said that since turnout has been low so far, there is the potential for a higher turnout on Tuesday, creating lines.

He is asking voters to stay at least three feet away from each other if those lines persist.

