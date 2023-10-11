BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Every Wednesday, News 13 brings you health and fitness tips with our Wellness Wednesday segment.

Traycee Green is a personal trainer at Pure Platinum Health & Fitness.

She showed News 13’s Kelsey Peck how to make a healthy dessert or breakfast bread this holiday season.

Here’s the ingredients for a flourless Apple Oatmeal Cake:

1 cup oats

1 large apple, peeled and chopped

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons yogurt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

2 eggs

1 tablespoon butter or coconut oil

Here’s the recipe: