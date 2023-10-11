BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Every Wednesday, News 13 brings you health and fitness tips with our Wellness Wednesday segment.

Traycee Green is a personal trainer at Pure Platinum Health & Fitness.

She showed News 13’s Kelsey Peck how to make a healthy dessert or breakfast bread this holiday season.

Here’s the ingredients for a flourless Apple Oatmeal Cake:

  • 1 cup oats
  • 1 large apple, peeled and chopped
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 3 tablespoons yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon butter or coconut oil

Here’s the recipe:

  • Combine all the ingredients in a blender
  • Try to alternate dry and wet ingredients as you add it to the blender
  • Blend ingredients well
  • Pour into a loaf pan
  • Bake at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes