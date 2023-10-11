BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Every Wednesday, News 13 brings you health and fitness tips with our Wellness Wednesday segment.
Traycee Green is a personal trainer at Pure Platinum Health & Fitness.
She showed News 13’s Kelsey Peck how to make a healthy dessert or breakfast bread this holiday season.
Here’s the ingredients for a flourless Apple Oatmeal Cake:
- 1 cup oats
- 1 large apple, peeled and chopped
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 3 tablespoons yogurt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon butter or coconut oil
Here’s the recipe:
- Combine all the ingredients in a blender
- Try to alternate dry and wet ingredients as you add it to the blender
- Blend ingredients well
- Pour into a loaf pan
- Bake at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes