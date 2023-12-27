PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – News 13 brings you a segment focused on health and fitness on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, called “Wellness Wednesday”.

This week, Personal Trainer, Traycee Green, from Pure Platinum was in studio to show us exercises to alleviate knee pain.

“Knee pain is usually stemmed from alignments, whether it’s the hip or whether it’s the feet,” said Green.

Green said instead of standing with your knees locked out, just soften them.”

“Being aware of the way that you’re standing is the biggest thing,” said Green.

She also showed News 13’s Ethan Logue exercises to strengthen the knee with every day items at home.