PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – News 13 airs a segment focused on health and fitness on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, called “Wellness Wednesday”.

This week, Personal Trainer, Traycee Green, from Pure Platinum was in studio to show us how to make chocolate fruit dip.

Ingredients:

6 oz plain or vanilla greek yogurt

1 tbs honey

1 tbs unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 scoop chocolate or vanilla protein powder

Dash of vanilla

Pinch of cinnamon

Instant coffee (optional)

Green said the dip will taste like chocolate cake batter.

She said this recipe is great to pack in your kid’s lunchbox along with fruit if they are craving something sweet.