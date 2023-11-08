PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – In this week’s “Wellness Wednesday” segment, we discussed 14 foods you can eat all you want.

Traycee Green, from Pure Platinum in Panama City, said these foods are high in water content and offer plenty of additional benefits, like certain vitamins.

Here is a list of those 14 foods:

Celery

Kale

Blueberries

Cucumbers

Tomatoes

Grapefruits

Broccoli

Cantaloupe

Cauliflower

Blackberries

Lettuce

Oranges

Strawberries

Honeydew

Green also said these foods are all low in calories and also contain a lot of fiber, which makes you feel fuller.