PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Shaddai Shriners will be holding a trunk or treat event Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m.

The event will be held at the Shaddai Shrine Temple located at 1101 W. 19th Street in Panama City.

This is for all ages and is free to the public. There will be trunk or treating, games, refreshments and lots of treats.