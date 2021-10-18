Sapp House pumpkin patch benefiting Anchorage Children’s Home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — You can get into the Halloween spirit this week while helping a good cause.

The Anchorage Children’s Home is sponsoring a pumpkin patch this week at The Sapp House in Downtown Panama City. All proceeds will go to Anchorage.

The children’s home provides safety for kids who are victims of abuse, homeless, or runaways.

The money will help support their programs like emergency shelters, counseling, and group homes.

Brooke Bullard the Home Development Director for Anchorage said they have all sizes of pumpkins available to buy and take home.

“We are going to be here all week during the lunch hour and then in the early evening hours after work so come by, bring the kids,” Bullard said. “It’s a great photo opp. The Sapp House is of course a beautiful landmark here in Panama City.”

The pumpkin patch is open between now and Saturday, from 11-1 and again from 4-8 on weekdays and then from 9-9 on Saturday.