GCSC Visual & Performing Arts presenting “Dracula” starting Halloween weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast State College Visual and Performing Arts department is presenting the play “Dracula: The Case of the Silver Scream, A Film Noir Mystery” starting Friday, Oct. 29.

Performances will be held in the Amelia Center on the Panama City campus. General admission tickets are $20 and $10 for non-GCSC/FSU-PC students. All students, staff and faculty at GCSC/FSU-PC get in free with a valid ID.

The performances on Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 5 and Nov. 7 are at 7:30 p.m. On Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, the performances are at 2:30 p.m.

Masks are not required but are recommended for attendees.

Ticket information can be found on the GCSC Visual and Performing Arts Facebook page.