GCSC hosting Fall Festival on Panama City Campus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast State College Student Government Association is hosting a fall festival on Thursday, Oct. 21 on the college’s Panama City campus.

The event is open to the entire community and is free to attend. It will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in front of the Natural Sciences building. There will be food, games and trunk-or-treating for all to enjoy.

For more information watch our interview from News 13 Midday with Brittany Rock, the Marketing and Communications Director at Gulf Coast State College.