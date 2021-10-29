DIY Halloween make-up looks with News 13 this Morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— Halloween is upon us, and if you are a procrastinator who still does not have a costume, News 13 has you covered.

Fifteen-year-old Sky Curnett, a sophomore at Mosley High School, designed the looks we used.

Curnett is now the art director for Mosley High School’s production of ‘The Little Shop of Horrors happening Dec. 2-4.

Curnett said her role in the production is extremely hands-on and she handles all areas of the show ranging from set design, prop design, to even make-up design for the actors.

The first look was a bat make-up design. Curnett used black felt-tip eyeliner and began at the top of the forehead, forming an outline by using two triangles to create the ears. She looped out to the sides of the face using the end of the eyebrows as the point to create the wings. She used red eyeshadow under the eyes to make the design pop, as well as white liquid liner to outline the design and create emphasis. She used black eye-shadow to fill in the design, and a combination of white eyeliner and red eyeshadow to create the eyes, positioned just below the ears in the middle of the forehead.

The second look was a spider web design with pumpkin lips. Curnett again used the black felt-tip eyeliner to draw lines in a diagonal arch to create the web design and used it to create a pumpkin shape at the lips. She used eyeshadow ranging in a variety of colors to draw attention to both outlines.

Both make-up looks can be viewed in the segments above.