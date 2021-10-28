Celebrate Halloween with the wildest bunch at annual Zooboo event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Capybaras, candy bars and pumpkin smashing, oh my! The annual ZooBoo event is back for another year of family friendly events and furry friends. The event will take place at ZooWorld Panama City Beach during Halloween weekend.

According to zoo officials, the events will begin at 10 a.m. October 30th and continue until 4 p.m., then resume October 31st during the same time frame.

Erika Nevell, the zoo curator, said the event is an annual fundraiser for ZooWorld, and will feature photo opportunities with animals, a trick or treating trail with candy bars, as well as a pumpkin smashing machine and hatchet throwing.

This year, Nevell said the event will feature new animals and exhibits, all to be revealed at the event.

Dressing up in a costume is encouraged.

For the first year, the tickets are available online, and currently they are running at a discounted rate. Tickets can be found here.

