Sheriff Mike Harrison re-elected for a third term in Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Sheriff Mike Harrison will serve another four-year term in Gulf County. Sheriff Harrison was able to keep his seat with 83 percent of the votes against his opponent Jobie Barfield who had only 17 percent of votes.

Harrison said that he is so overwhelmed with gratitude, and the votes show that the people are confident in his leadership and stand behind the work of his administration, as well as his officers.

“I am just happy to continue to be serving the people of Gulf County this is an amazing place to live and raise a family and I’m just glad to be able to serve the good people here for four more years,” Harrison said.

Harrison said he is especially proud of the support from the community as there is much controversy surrounding law enforcement in recent current events.

“I believe it’s the hard work and professionalism that we brought to the agency, it’s a changing society out there with a lot of things going on, so every day we go out there and serve the public and help people and I hope to change that opinion of law enforcement all around,” Harrison said.

Harrison said he hopes to see even more improvements for the Gulf County Sheriff’s Department in his new term by adding new technology to bring his officers up to speed and to make use of their new facility in Port St. Joe.