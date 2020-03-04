Several Port St. Joe residents receive new roofs

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County wasn’t the only county affected by Hurricane Michael. Families in Gulf County were also displaced from their homes, and some still are.

In Gulf County, the Long Term Recovery Team has partnered with a faith-based organization all the way from Pennsylvania. Both together are volunteering and putting roofs on several different homes to help out families that are still recovering from Hurricane Michael.

Hosanna Industries partnered with the recovery team to help replace four roofs in one Gulf County neighborhood.

There were requirements to be eligible for help, including being the owner of the home.

“As part of our mission, we are helping people who have no other means to advance their own recovery, to actually get their homes repaired,” said Recovery Team Executive Director, Nancy Stuart.

Not only did the projects involve hours of manpower but costly supplies as well.

“Roofing alone you’re talking $7,000-10,000. Once the roofs get on, then we can go in and actually help repair the damages that were done from the water intrusion,” said Stuart.

But seeing the family’s reaction, priceless.

“Like all of us they’ve been frustrated and losing hope because it’s taken so long to get in. But to see this happening and knowing they are going to be able to get back in their homes, they’re just ecstatic,” said Stuart.

The Gulf County Long Term Recovery Team has already spoken to several different volunteer based organizations to continue to help families still struggling from the storm.