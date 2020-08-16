Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Scallop season to start Sunday in Gulf County

Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has set the 2020 bay scallop season in Gulf County which includes St. Joseph Bay to open Aug. 16, 2020, and remain open through Sept. 24, 2020, closing Sept. 25.

According to FWC, the season was set after working closely with the local community and allows the FWC to balance stakeholder and community desires for a high-quality scalloping season in late summer and fall with the sustainability of the resource. 

The daily bag limit is:

  • Per person: 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat
  • Per vessel: Maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or 1/2 gallon bay scallop meat (1/2 gallon = 4 pints)

