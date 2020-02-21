Port St. Joe completing fleet of new police cars

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — After the storm damaged much of the Port St. Joe Police Department fleet, the city has been working to replace those vehicles.

The city recently spent $70,000 on two new cars to complete their total fleet. The money came from a Justice Assistance Grant, also known as a J.A.G. Grant.

The Mayor of Port St. Joe Rex Buzzett says these two new cars are necessary to keep citizens safe.

“Several of them got damaged in the storm, we were rescuing people. Water was up to the doors, and saltwater intrusion, so they were rendered pretty much useless. We need four-wheel drive, most of these are four-wheel drive,” Buzzett said.

The grant will cover the $70,000 for the vehicles themselves but the city will be responsible for equipping the cars with police gear and branding them with police insignia, which should cost $15,000 in total.