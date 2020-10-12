Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Officials looking for two missing and endangered women in Gulf County

Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf County Sheriffs office is investigating two missing adults believed to be endangered due to their health conditions.

2008 Kia Sportage

Donna Green Sellers, 65 and Linda Janette Dinger, 81 left their home in Wewahitchka on Sunday to travel to Milton, Fla. for a wheelchair ramp.

They are traveling in a 2008 red Kia Sportage with the tag LHYB30 and pulling a trailer.

They were last seen at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Their last location is believed to be in Okaloosa County.

If you see either woman please call 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency.

