Nursing program at the GCSC Gulf/Franklin Campus expecting big expansion

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB)— After receiving a 2.2 million-dollar grant from Triumph Gulf Coast, the Gulf Franklin Campus of GCSC is seeing an expansion to both of their nursing programs, including a nursing simulation center.

Their practical nursing program currently has 36 students and 18 students taking weekend semester classes. But now with extra funding, they are looking to double those numbers.

“Were going to be adding basically 12 new beds like the ones that are in the room here, complete with all the high fidelity mannequin and other skill trainers and mannequin to provide training for each level of nursing care that we’re going to provide,” said Assistant Nursing Coordinator, Debbie Brzuska.

They also plan to add a full nursing simulation room, in addition to a new building.

Staff at the Gulf/Franklin Campus says they are excited for many changes coming to the program, and for students to be able to utilize the new technology.

“My goal is to prepare these new nurses to come out not only being able to pass the licensing exam but also hit the ground running,” said Brzuska.

Dean of Workforce Development, Al McCambry, says the need for nurses in the workforce is higher than ever.

“If you look at what the American Association of College of Nurses says, by the year 2020 we will need just in the state of Florida, we will need 240,000 more nurses,” said McCambry.

The Gulf Franklin Campus of GCSC hopes to begin the implementation of their new equipment and lab space beginning in August of 2020.