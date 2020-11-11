Newly completed Honor Walk to commemorate veterans in Gulf County

ST. JOE BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– In Gulf County, veterans were honored with the unveiling of the Honor Walk at the Veterans Memorial Park atop Beacon Hill.

Community members of all ages were in attendance and paid their respects to those they feel made the ultimate sacrifice.

The project had been in the works for four years, with monuments honoring those who served in all four branches of the military, as well as Gulf County veterans.

It’s been a labor of love for George Duren, who’s seen the project through on the Honor Walk committee.

“This country would not be free without our veterans and everybody should be aware of that,” Duren said.

As for the local veteran community, it brought feelings they couldn’t even put into words.



“After serving to come here almost brings tears to my eyes, you know of what we went through over there,” Daniel Lee Bodkins said.

Bodkins served in the army and now resides in Mexico Beach.

The feeling is the same for Westley Kramer who is a Vietnam veteran.

“I get choked up when I look up and see those flags,” Kramer said.

The unveiling ceremony consisted of the raising of the American flag, as well as a flyover from the 325th fighter wing from Tyndall Air Force Base.

The honor walk was funded by the Gulf County Commission and donations from community members.

Major General Brian Simpler was moved by the gesture.

“This shows the community supports our veterans and their families, not just on Veterans Day, but every day of the year,” Simpler said.

Duren said he hopes the monument can serve as a reminder for the generations to come to appreciate those who have served.

“Our hope is for those driving along Scenic Highway 98, that they would look up and they would pause, even for a moment, and with a sense of high gratitude and remember, yes remember, that their freedoms have been paid for in full by veterans,” Duren said.