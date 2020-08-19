New Port St. Joe Police Chief chosen

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Along with elections, other positions are being shifted around through the hiring process. As a new Police Chief is taking over in the City of Port St. Joe.

Current Lieutenant Jake Richards has served as second-in-command for the police department since June and now has been promoted through the hiring process to Chief of Police.

Richards has been a dedicated lawman serving Port St. Joe and Gulf County for the past 22 years.

Out of 16 applicants, Richards feels honored to have been chosen to serve his community in this new position.

“I want to keep things about the same they are now. We’re headed in a great direction and I want to keep going in that direction. I want to keep increasing the technology and keep our citizens safe, that’s my whole goal,” said Chief in Waiting, Jake Richards.

Richards will move into the chief position officially on October 1st